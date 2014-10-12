UK supermarket Asda offers pay rise for flexible working
LONDON Asda, the British supermarket owned by Wal-Mart , is offering staff in its stores a 14 percent rise in hourly pay, if they sign a contract requiring more flexible working.
Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Sunday that Indonesian flag carrier Garuda Indonesia (GIAA.JK) had placed an order for 50 737 MAX 8 jetliners worth $4.9 billion (3.05 billion pounds).
The order had previously been accounted for on Chicago-based Boeing's Orders and Deliveries website, but had been attributed to an unidentified customer.
Garuda will buy 46 of the fuel-efficient, single-aisle 737 MAX 8s and convert existing orders for four Next-Generation 737-800s to 737 MAX 8s.
Garuda said it currently operates 77 Boeing 737s and that the new order would give it the flexibility to grow and update its fleet as the market demands.
Garuda said in November of last year that it planned to add up to 250 aircraft by 2025 to effectively double its fleet and meet demand in one of the world's fastest-growing aviation markets.
(Reporting by John McCrank in New York; editing by Matthew Lewis)
LONDON Asda, the British supermarket owned by Wal-Mart , is offering staff in its stores a 14 percent rise in hourly pay, if they sign a contract requiring more flexible working.
NEW YORK Major U.S. stock indexes paused on Monday as investors braced for a potential U.S. interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve later in the week, while oil prices hovered near three-month lows.
MUNICH, Germany German Chancellor Angela Merkel underscored the importance of free trade in a speech to business leaders in Munich, before her first trip to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington for talks on a range of issues, including defence spending.