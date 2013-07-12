NEW YORK General Electric Co said on Friday that the fire aboard an Ethiopian Airlines 787 at London's Heathrow Airport doesn't involve the engines.

The company, which makes engines for the jet through its GE Aviation subsidiary, said it is monitoring the situation but has no further comment on the Boeing Co aircraft.

The fire at Heathrow dealt a fresh blow to the U.S. planemaker, which earlier this year saw the 787 grounded for three months after two batteries overheated.

(Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)