BEIJING Boeing Co (BA.N) expects to sell 1,000 commercial aircraft in the calendar year 2012, including the 737 and wide-body models, the head of the company's commercial division told Reuters on Monday.

"I think we are going to get there, there's a lot of demand for big aircraft out there," Boeing Commercial Airplanes Chief Executive Jim Albaugh said.

He was speaking on the sidelines of an IATA airlines meeting in Beijing.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher)