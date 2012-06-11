Iraq's oil reserves increase to 153 billion barrels, oil minister says
BAGHDAD Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
BEIJING Boeing Co (BA.N) expects to sell 1,000 commercial aircraft in the calendar year 2012, including the 737 and wide-body models, the head of the company's commercial division told Reuters on Monday.
"I think we are going to get there, there's a lot of demand for big aircraft out there," Boeing Commercial Airplanes Chief Executive Jim Albaugh said.
He was speaking on the sidelines of an IATA airlines meeting in Beijing.
ULAANBAATAR Mongolia has agreed with the International Monetary Fund and other partners for a $5.5 billion (£4.4 billion) economic stabilization package, according to a statement from the IMF on Sunday.
BEIJING China's investment in the property sector will likely expand at a slower pace in 2017 as Beijing looks to curb speculation, while infrastructure spending is expected to maintain a double-digit growth, state media cited a government adviser as saying.