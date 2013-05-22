WASHINGTON Boeing Co (BA.N) is 90 percent finished with retrofits of the battery system on its 787 Dreamliner and should finish the rest by next week, Ray Conner, president of the company's commercial airplane division, told an investor conference on Wednesday.

Conner told the conference he saw "great momentum" on the 787 program, after overheated batteries prompted a fleetwide grounding earlier this year.

Production of the new airliner had reached seven airplanes a month and was on track to reach the projected level of 10 per month by the end of the year, Conner said.

Overall, he said the company expected to hit its target of producing 60 Dreamliners by the end of the year.

He said earlier problems with the supply chain had been resolved and the airplane's supply chain was now healthy, Conner said.

"We are turning the corner," Conner said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and David Gregorio)