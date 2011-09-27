A 787 Dreamliner sits on the tarmac at Boeing Commercial Airplanes manufacturing facilities at Paine Field, Everett, Washington during the jetliner's certification event on August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Boeing Chairman, President and Chief executive Jim McNerney (R) shakes hands with All Nippon Airways (ANA) President and Chief Executive Shinichiro Ito as Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and Chief Executive Jim Albaugh looks on during an aircraft delivery ceremony at Paine Field in Everett, Washington September 26, 2011. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

SEATTLE Boeing Co's (BA.N) 787 Dreamliner waggled its wings on Tuesday in a salute to workers who built the world's first carbon-composite passenger jet as it took off from its factory for the last time and headed for Japan at the start a new era of air travel.

The take-off into blustery, gray skies capped a three-day celebration, marking the first delivery of 787 to a customer. The light-weight airplane's delivery to All Nippon Airways (9202.T) is the pinnacle achievement so far for the troubled 787 program, which is three years behind schedule.

But many in the aviation world expect the Dreamliner, which provides unprecedented fuel efficiency and travelers' comforts, to revolutionize commercial flight.

Watching the jet take off was an emotional moment for workers.

"We were all choking up a little bit. I am just so happy to see the airplane in the hands of the customer. It makes me proud of our teams," Dan Mooney, vice president of 787-8 development, said after the take-off.

The Dreamliner left the runway at Paine Field north of Seattle shortly after dawn with 42 people on board for the 9-hour, 40-minute flight to Tokyo's Haneda Airport.

The Dreamliner will go into service for Japan's All Nippon Airways (9202.T) on October 26.

Boeing has wrestled for years with delays caused chiefly by problems with a large number of companies that supplied parts for the plane.

Now the company faces another monumental task of producing the aircraft at a rate of 10 a month by the end of 2013. Boeing makes only two Dreamliners per month now, and some experts doubt the company can meet that target in two years.

The wide-body Dreamliner lists for about $200 million, depending on the model. Boeing has taken 821 orders, according to its Website.

Boeing shares were up 2.56 percent at $63.60 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Tim Hepher in Seattle and Kyle Peterson in Chicago. Editing by Robert MacMillan and Gunna Dickson)