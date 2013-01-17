NEW DELHI India has grounded all six of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft operated by state-owned carrier Air India after the same decision was made by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, the Indian aviation regulator said on Thursday.

"The FAA has issued an advisory to ground the Dreamliners. We took a decision after that," Director General of Civil Aviation Arun Mishra told Reuters.

"As of now there is no clarity on when the Dreamliners will be back in service. Boeing has to satisfy everyone with safety standards."

