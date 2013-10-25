Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
WASHINGTON Boeing Co (BA.N) and Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) will team up to bid on the Pentagon's new long-range bomber, a program that Air Force leaders single out as one of their top acquisition priorities, sources familiar with the plans said Friday.
Boeing, which has played a role on every U.S. bomber program since World War Two, would be the prime contractor on the program, with Lockheed the key subcontractor, said the sources, who are familiar with the companies' plans but are not authorized to speak publicly.
Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N), maker of the B-2 stealth bomber, is also expected to compete to build a next-generation bomber, a program that is expected in the coming years to generate billions of dollars of revenues for the winning bidder.
Boeing is expected to issue a public statement about the news later Friday.
Lockheed and Boeing had teamed up in 2008 to develop a joint bid for the bomber, but parted ways two years later. Then-Defense Secretary Robert Gates had put the program on hold in 2009 and asked the Air Force to find a more affordable approach.
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and erects a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.