WASHINGTON Boeing Co (BA.N) won a contract valued at $2.04 billion (1.34 billion pounds) to build 13 more P-8A multi-mission maritime surveillance planes for the U.S. Navy, the Pentagon announced on Wednesday.

The contract, which runs through April 2016, includes work on the 13 aircraft and 13 mission equipment sets, the Defense Department said in its daily digest of major weapons contracts.

It also includes long-long funding to get work started on 16 additional planes that will be funded in coming years.

The Navy contract funds a fourth batch of the new planes, which are used for anti-submarine, anti-surface warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance efforts.

This fourth batch will bring the Navy's P-8A fleet to 37, according to Boeing data.

The P-8A is based on Boeing's 737-800 commercial airplane. The Navy plans to buy a total of 117 of the new planes to replace its aging fleet of P-3 surveillance planes.

