Toshiba shares slip ahead of chip business sale approval
TOKYO Shares of Toshiba Corp slipped in early trading on Wednesday as the company prepared to give the nod to spinning off its chip business.
Indian budget airline SpiceJet Ltd (SPJT.BO) is expected to order at least 92 Boeing Co (BA.N) 737 jetliners, as it looks to bolster its presence in the world's fastest growing aerospace market, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.
The deal, which would more than double SpiceJet's 40-plane fleet, may be closed within weeks Bloomberg reported, citing people with direct knowledge of the decision. (bloom.bg/2iGOB9c)
The order could be worth about $10.1 billion (8 billion pounds), the publication reported.
Boeing declined to comment while SpiceJet was not immediately available outside regular business hours.
(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
TOKYO Shares of Toshiba Corp slipped in early trading on Wednesday as the company prepared to give the nod to spinning off its chip business.
MOSCOW/LONDON/MILAN More than a month after Russia announced one of its biggest privatisations since the 1990s, selling a 19.5 percent stake in its giant oil company Rosneft, it still isn't possible to determine from public records the full identities of those who bought it.
SAN FRANCISCO Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion (2.9 billion pounds), one of its largest deals in recent years as the company seeks growth in areas outside of its core networking business.