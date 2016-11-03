Apple strategy in 'smart home' race threatened by Amazon

SAN FRANCISCO - In less than a year, Amazon's combination of the Echo speaker system and the Alexa voice-controlled digital assistant has come close to delivering on the elusive promise of easy-to-use technology that can control gadgets in the home with a few spoken words. Yet Amazon.com Inc's surprise success sets up a long-term battle with Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc's Google for primacy in the connected household. And the contours of that comp