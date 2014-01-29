Three votes down - now for the French
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
Boeing Co (BA.N) posted a 26 percent increase in quarterly profit, helped by a rise in commercial aircraft deliveries.
The company earned $1.23 billion (743.24 million pounds), or $1.61 a share, in the fourth quarter, up from $978 million, or $1.28 a share, a year earlier.
Core earnings, which exclude some pension and other costs, rose to $1.88 a share from $1.46 a year earlier.
Revenue increased 7 percent to $23.8 billion.
For 2014, the company expects core earnings to be between $7.00 and $7.20 per share.
(Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.