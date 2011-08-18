The first Boeing 787 Dreamliner to be delivered to launch customer All Nippon Airway (ANA) leaves the paint hangar at Boeing's Everett factory August 6, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Sorbo

ATLANTA Boeing Co (BA.N) said it has completed flight tests required of the carbon-composite 787-8 Dreamliner equipped with Rolls-Royce (RR.L) engines, a key step in moving toward first delivery.

With flight tests completed, certification by the Federal Aviation Administration is now needed before first delivery to All Nippon Airways (9202.T).

The final test flight occurred August 13 on the ninth 787 to be built, Boeing said in a statement on Wednesday.

Boeing is about three years behind schedule in delivering the first 787, largely because of snags in the complex global supply chain.

The Dreamliner is a lightweight airplane that promises 20 percent greater fuel efficiency than similarly sized jets. A good bit of the primary structure will be made of composite materials.

Boeing, the world's second-biggest plane maker after EADS EAD.PA unit Airbus, has taken more than 800 orders for the Dreamliner, whose list prices start at $185.2 million each.

The company said flight testing continues for 787s with General Electric Co (GE.N) engines.

(Reporting by Karen Jacobs; editing by John Wallace)