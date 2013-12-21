Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
CHICAGO Unionized workers at Boeing Co (BA.N) who resoundingly rejected a proposed contract last month will get a chance to vote on the company's latest offer, the union's national office said on Saturday, despite opposition to the revised deal from local labour leaders.
"I can confirm that a vote will take place," Frank Larkin, a spokesman for International Association of Machinists, told Reuters. "But the date and details are still being finalized."
In November, machinists at the Everett, Washington, plant where Boeing's 777 jet is built voted 2-to-1 against the company's initial offer.
The eight-year contract would have kept production of Boeing's next jet - the 777X - in Washington state. But in exchange, management wanted to replace the workers' pension plan with a 401(k)-style retirement savings account and raise their healthcare costs.
In the aftermath of that vote, Boeing said it would look for other locations to build the 777X, the only jet the company is likely to develop in the next 15 years.
Boeing also came back with a revised offer that included a signing bonus and some concessions. But leaders of IAM District Lodge 751, which represents the 31,000 workers, refused to put it up for a vote, saying the changes were not significant enough.
In an e-mail to Reuters on Saturday, Bryan Corliss, a spokesman for District Lodge 751, said "our leadership is trying to contact our International President for details. As soon as we have them we will pass them on to our members."
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and erects a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.