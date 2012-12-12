LONDON British inflation is unlikely to fall back to its target for some time, as the economy adjusts to the big drop in living standards caused by the financial crisis, the Bank of England's chief economist said on Wednesday.

Spencer Dale also said he probably would not have backed a continuation of the BoE's programme of asset purchases in November, even if the government had not taken back interest payments made to the central bank, providing some stimulus.

British inflation has been above its 2 percent target since December 2009, and in October jumped by the biggest margin in more than a year, to 2.7 percent.

The BoE does not forecast it will fall below target until the second half of 2014.

"The stickiness of inflation is a by-product of the real adjustment that our economy has been forced to make," Dale said in a speech to economists in London.

"Looking ahead, it seems likely that this adjustment process is not yet complete and so the stickiness in inflation may persist for a while yet," he said at the event, hosted by MNI Deutsche Boerse.

The amount of slack in Britain's economy was not a reliable guide to inflation pressures, said Dale, who has taken a tougher line on inflation than most other members of the BoE's rate-setting Monetary Policy Committee.

Under normal times, above-average unemployment would be enough to keep down domestic inflation, but the scale of economic adjustment that Britain needed after the financial crisis meant this was not sufficient.

"The pie has got smaller and with it so must the slice given to households," Dale said.

"Monetary policy has only a limited role to play as an economy adjusts to these types of real shocks," he continued. "The MPC can try to pick the least costly route, but ultimately it can't avoid the journey being long and painful."

(Reporting by David Milliken)