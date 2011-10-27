LONDON Bank of England policymaker Paul Fisher said on Thursday there was a good chance that Britain could suffer another recession and said more asset purchases could be necessary after the current round is completed.

"I think it is a significant chance. Looking at Q4 for example, at best it seems likely to be flat, could easily have negative growth, so the technical outcome of two quarters of negative growth in a row could quite easily come about," Fisher, the central bank's executive director for markets, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

Britain's economy has barely grown over the last 12 months, unemployment has started to rise again and consumers are cutting back spending as soaring prices, higher taxes and slow wage increases hit their budgets.

The central bank has launched a second round of asset purchases worth 75 billion pounds to try to stimulate growth. It has also kept interest rates at a record low of 0.5 percent since March 2009.

"It takes some time to purchase these large scales of assets, so we think the four months running up to February is a sensible period of time to buy 75 billion," Fisher said.

"And when we get to that point we can stop and see whether or not we think we need to go further."

The BoE justifies QE on the basis that inflation has probably already peaked at September's three-year high of 5.2 percent, and that without QE it is likely to undershoot its 2 percent target in the medium term due to weaker global growth.

