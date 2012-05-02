Bank of England Governor Mervyn King arrives to attend a conference in memory of Tommaso Padoa Schioppa, Italy's former finance minister, at the headquarters of the Bank of Italy in Rome December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

LONDON (Reuters)- Britain's economic recovery is weaker than hoped, inflation is too high and Europe's debt crisis remains a threat, Bank of England Governor Mervyn King said on

Wednesday in a lecture that drew lessons from the 2008 financial crash.

King's tenure as governor ends in just over a year, and in the first peacetime radio lecture by a BoE governor since 1939, he admitted that the BoE had failed to properly identify and warn about risks facing banks in the run-up to the 2008 crisis.

"We did preach sermons about the risks. But we didn't imagine the scale of the disaster that would occur when the risks crystallised," King said in his BBC broadcast.

"With the benefit of hindsight, we should have shouted from the rooftops that a system had been built in which banks were too important to fail, that banks had grown too quickly and borrowed too much, and that so-called 'light-touch' regulation hadn't prevented any of this," he continued.

But King also noted that the BoE had been stripped of the power to directly regulate banks in 1997 - something that will be reversed next year, around the time of his departure, when the BoE will once again be Britain's top financial regulator.

This has prompted concern from lawmakers who monitor the BoE, who worry it has not learnt enough from the crisis, and risks being unwieldy and unaccountable in future.

Britain's economy contracted by more than 7 percent during the 2008-09 recession and its budget deficit ballooned to one of the highest in the world, at more than 11 percent of GD P, as it picked up the tab for banks on the brink of failure.

Now the biggest danger for British banks came from the euro zone debt crisis, King said.

"The present crisis is far from over, as events in the euro area illustrate weekly," he said. "Dealing with the consequences of our 'bad banking situation' is likely to be a long, slow process."

RECOVERY "WILL COME"

King did not discuss the outlook for monetary policy - a major question as Britain's economy has tipped back into a shallow recession since the BoE indicated last month that it was reluctant to do further quantitative easing.

But he did worry about inflation, which is well above the Bank's 2 percent target at 3.5 percent after rising in March for the first time in six months.

"Our own economy is still not back to health. Although inflation has fallen back in recent months, it is still too high. And despite efforts to stimulate the economy, t he recovery is proving slower than we had hoped. It will come," King said.

In the longer term, King said future generations would ask whether current British policymakers had done enough to stop a future financial crisis.

It was "vital" that parliament enacted proposals to stop banks which were 'too important to fail' because of their role in handling payments and everyday loans from engaging in speculative investment banking activities, King said.

Banks also needed to rely more on shareholders' money rather than debt, and hand over less of their profits to shareholders, he added. And although British banks with few overseas interests could be wound up easily if they fell into trouble, there was no international agreement on how to deal with a failure by a large, multinational bank.

King said that the Bank was up to the task of taking charge of the stability of Britain's financial system, though some decisions would make the central bankers unpopular at times.

"When ... the economy returns to normal, our role will be to take away the punchbowl just as the next party is getting going. That won't make us popular among bankers, politicians and even at times some of you - and it's not supposed to."

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Ron Askew)