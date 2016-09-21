Intesa chairman says nothing will happen at weekend over Generali deal
MODENA, Italy Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo will not unveil its plans for a possible deal with insurer Generali over the weekend, the bank's chairman said on Saturday.
TOKYO Japanese Economy Minister Nobuteru Ishihara said on Wednesday he welcomed the Bank of Japan's commitment to achieving its 2 percent inflation target.
Ishihara, speaking to reporters after the central bank overhauled its stimulus programme by adopting a target for long-term interest rates, said the government would continue to coordinate with the BOJ to accelerate Abenomics.
(Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
MODENA, Italy Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo will not unveil its plans for a possible deal with insurer Generali over the weekend, the bank's chairman said on Saturday.
BERLIN Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
FRANKFURT German engineers expect no hit to business from the presidency of Donald Trump or Britain's decision to leave the European Union, the head of industry body VDMA told a German newspaper.