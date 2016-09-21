TOKYO Japanese Economy Minister Nobuteru Ishihara said on Wednesday he welcomed the Bank of Japan's commitment to achieving its 2 percent inflation target.

Ishihara, speaking to reporters after the central bank overhauled its stimulus programme by adopting a target for long-term interest rates, said the government would continue to coordinate with the BOJ to accelerate Abenomics.

(Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Chris Gallagher)