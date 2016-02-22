LA PAZ President Evo Morales asked Bolivians on Monday to wait "calmly" for the official result of Sunday's referendum on whether he should be allowed to run for re-election, emphasizing that the outcome was still uncertain despite indications he had lost.

Morales, who became Bolivia's first indigenous president in 2006 and is now on his third term, asked if the constitution should be changed so he can run in the 2019 election and potentially remain in power until 2025.

Preliminary results of Sunday's vote indicated that he was heading for defeat. By Monday afternoon, with about 40 percent of the vote counted, the "no" was leading the "yes" by some 59 percent to 41 percent, according to the electoral commission. Turnout was high at around 87 percent, it said.

Exit polls had indicated a much closer result, though still an overall "no." The pro-Morales vote would be likely to rise as ballots were counted from rural areas and outside the country, although Luis Garay, the local head of pollsters Ipsos, said that even allowing for a margin of error it would be practically impossible for a "yes" vote to triumph.

But Morales said it was too early to know the final outcome.

"I am asking all the social movements, of both 'yes' and 'no', to calmly and responsibly await the final result from the electoral commission," he said in a national broadcast Monday.

Rejection would be another blow to South America's once dominant populist leftist bloc, which is losing steam as voters tire of reports of cronyism and tumbling commodities prices have provided less income to fuel government spending.

Morales' supporters say he has brought stability and social spending to one of the region's poorest countries, and should be allowed to continue.

The president pledged to respect the outcome either way, but that did not mean his Movement to Socialism (MAS) party would give up its quest to change the constitution, said Michael Shifter, head of Washington-based thinktank Inter-American Dialogue.

"Even if they don't try to pass a referendum again to change the constitution, and Evo quietly agrees to step down at the end of this term, the MAS certainly won't go quietly...it's a safe bet that they would do all in their power to install an anointed successor," he said.

Onetime coca grower Morales said in the event of losing the referendum he would retire to his farm after his term was up but not give up the "struggle".

"Life goes on. If the 'no' wins the struggle will continue, the administration will continue, I have a lot of responsibilities and it's no good despairing," he said.

