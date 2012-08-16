PARIS France's Bollore group (BOLL.PA) said on Thursday it had sold an additional 5 percent stake in British marketing group Aegis AEGS.L to Dentsu (4324.T) for about 178 million euros, part of a broader agreement struck in July with the Japanese ad giant.

In July, Bollore had sold 15 percent of its Aegis stake to Dentsu for about 535 million euros $661.42 million (420 million pounds) as part of Dentsu's acquisition of the British firm. Bollore's remaining 6.4 percent of Aegis will also be sold to Dentsu, the French company added.

