Rolls-Royce weighs on FTSE after five-day advance
LONDON Britain's top share index ended slightly lower on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
PARIS France's Bollore group (BOLL.PA) said on Thursday it had sold an additional 5 percent stake in British marketing group Aegis AEGS.L to Dentsu (4324.T) for about 178 million euros, part of a broader agreement struck in July with the Japanese ad giant.
In July, Bollore had sold 15 percent of its Aegis stake to Dentsu for about 535 million euros $661.42 million (420 million pounds) as part of Dentsu's acquisition of the British firm. Bollore's remaining 6.4 percent of Aegis will also be sold to Dentsu, the French company added.
LONDON British Airways cabin crew members working for the carrier's mixed fleet are to strike for a further four days from Feb. 22, trade union Unite said on Tuesday.
LONDON The tone of Britain's divorce negotiations with the European Union will be the main factor influencing the economy this year, according to economists polled by Reuters who also say the Bank of England will leave policy steady at least until 2019.