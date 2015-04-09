PARIS French tycoon Vincent Bollore said on Thursday his company now owns more than 14.5 percent of French media group Vivendi (VIV.PA), which has just settled its fight with activist shareholder P. Schoenfeld Asset Management (PSAM).

To solidify his hold on the group, Bollore - Vivendi's chairman and largest shareholder - had said in the past that he planned to keep buying shares and could seek more board seats.

Bollore last week said his company owned 12 percent of Vivendi, marking the third time he has raised his stake in a month.

Bollore Group (BOLL.PA) now owns 14.52 percent of Vivendi, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Greg Mahlich)