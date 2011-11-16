Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses during a beach front photocall at the 64th Cannes Film Festival, May 13, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman

NEW DELHI Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has given birth to a baby girl, her husband Abhishek Bachchan announced on Twitter on Wednesday.

While the baby's father just said "it's a girl," her proud grandfather Amitabh Bachchan -- a veteran actor and head of Bollywood's most famous family -- could barely contain his joy.

"I AM DADA (grandfather) to the cutest baby girl!!" the 69-year-old Bachchan tweeted.

No further details were immediately available.

Rai, 38, a former Miss World, has been married to actor Abhishek Bachchan for more than four years and the star couple had been fending off baby rumours for months before the pregnancy was confirmed in June.

The Bollywood actress had been expected to give birth to her first child in November, and the Indian media followed her pregnancy obsessively.

She was admitted to a Mumbai hospital on Monday night.

Rai, who often features on "most beautiful" lists, won the Miss World crown in 1994. She went on to build a successful Bollywood career with hits such as "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam" and "Devdas."

She has also worked in Hollywood films such as "The Pink Panther 2" and is a regular at the Cannes film festival.

This is the third grandchild for Amitabh Bachchan. His daughter Shweta has two children.

(Writing by Tony Tharakan, editing by Elaine Lies and Ed Lane)