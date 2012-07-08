Canada's Bombardier Aerospace (BBDb.TO) said Sunday a new customer, which has requested to remain unidentified, has placed a conditional order for five CS100 and 10 CS300 jetliners.

Based on the list prices of CS100 and CS300 aircraft, the contract is valued at about U.S. $1.02 billion.

Earlier Sunday, Bombardier said it was in talks with AirAsia (AIRA.KL) about a more densely packed 160-seat version of its CSeries jet in a bid to loosen the stranglehold on Asia's largest low-cost carrier held by European giant Airbus EAD.PA.

AirAsia founder and Formula One boss Tony Fernandes discussed the proposal with Bombardier's chief executive Pierre Beaudoin during preparations for Sunday's British Grand Prix at Silverstone, the two company leaders told Reuters on the eve of the Farnborough Air Show.

The CSeries aircraft is scheduled to enter into service in late 2013, the company said in the release.

