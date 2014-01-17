A group led by Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) has won a $4.1 billion (2.49 billion pounds) passenger train contract with the Australian state of Queensland.

Bombardier, the world's largest trainmaker, said its share of the rolling stock contract was worth about $2.7 billion.

Bombardier will supply 75 electrical-powered trains, build a depot and provide maintenance for 30 years.

The depot design and construction will be subcontracted to UK-based construction company Laing O'Rourke, Bombardier said in a statement.

Queensland is looking to replace its aging passenger train fleet to meet an increase in demand as the south-eastern part of the state grows. (link.reuters.com/qyg26v)

Specialist asset manager John Laing, Japanese trading house Itochu Corp (8001.T) and Llyods Bank (LLOY.L) unit Uberior are the other members of the consortium.

Bombardier won a $639 million order earlier this month for 365 additional rail cars from the San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District.

Bombardier shares closed down 7.6 percent at C$4.17 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange after the company warned of a delay in deliveries of its new CSeries jets.

