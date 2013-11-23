A picture from an animation of the new train from Canada's Bombardier Inc in this undated handout photo. REUTERS/Bombardier/SBB/Handout

FRANKFURT German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said it was expecting a further delay in the delivery of 27 double-decker passenger trains built by Canada's Bombardier.

Deutsche Bahn originally said it was expecting the trains, ordered to replace its aging intercity fleet, to arrive by the end of 2013. It later said the delivery would be delayed until at least mid-2014.

"If everything goes well, we will now get them in mid-2015... But the delivery will probably be pushed back to the second half of 2015," Deutsche Bahn CEO Ruediger Grube told weekly magazine WirtschaftsWoche.

Bombardier was not immediately available for comment.

An internal Deutsche Bahn document seen by Reuters in September had shown that Deutsche Bahn was planning to buy another 17 double-decker trains from Bombardier for 293 million euros ($396 million).

Deutsche Bahn is also still waiting for Bombardier rival Siemens to supply it with ICE high-speed trains, which are also delayed.

($1 = 0.7394 euros)

