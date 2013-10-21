Workers install the tail section on a full-scale cabin mockup of the all-composite Bombardier Aerospace Learjet 85 business jet , four days before the opening of the 48th Paris Air Show, at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 11, 2009. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) said Flexjet LLC has placed a new firm order for 30 Learjet 85 aircraft, adding to a previous order of 30, as part of its deal to buy up to 245 Bombardier jets.

Shares of Bombardier rose 5 percent to $5.34 (3.31 pounds) on the Toronto Stock Exchange, their highest in more than two years.

Bombardier sold its Flexjet aircraft ownership business to private investment firm Directional Aviation Capital in September and the new owners agreed to buy up to $5.2 billion worth Bombardier business jets.

Flexjet offers clients the option of chartering a private jet or purchasing large blocks of time with access to a crew.

Bombardier said Flexjet has purchased 60 aircraft for about $1.2 billion, including the order announced on Monday.

Flexjet has also added 20 more options to buy Learjet 85 aircraft.

