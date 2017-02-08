BRASILIA Brazil's argument in a trade dispute with Canada will be helped by a World Trade Organization (WTO) ruling that European nations had provided unfair subsidies to Airbus Group SE (AIR.PA), a senior official at Brazil's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Carlos Cozendey, undersecretary for economic affairs, said Canadian government support for Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) had helped the planemaker win a major order from Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N) over Brazilian rival Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA).

(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chris Reese; Writing by Brad Haynes)