The logo of Siemens AG company is pictured atop a factory in Berlin October 9, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) said its train unit signed an agreement with German engineering group Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE) to supply train components to state-owned rail operator Deutsche Bahn worth about 336 million euros (286 million pounds).

The order is an extension of a 2011 agreement with Siemens under which Bombardier would supply components for up to 220 high-speed ICx trains for about 2.1 billion euros.

The original agreement included an option to order components for up to 80 additional trains until 2030. (link.reuters.com/sys27t)

The world's biggest train maker said it would provide the body shells as well as trailer bogies for the new ICx fleet.

Montreal-based Bombardier said the production will start in the summer of 2013, with final assembly to begin in spring 2014.

(Reporting by Krithika Krishnamurthy in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)