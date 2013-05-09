Bombardier unveils its CSeries aircraft at a news conference at its assembly facility in Mirabel, Quebec, March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO), the world's No. 4 commercial aircraft maker, said on Thursday its CSeries jetliner was on track to make its first flight in June, and reported a 4 percent rise in first-quarter adjusted profit.

The single-aisle plane, with seating for up to 160 passengers, represents the Canadian company's attempt to break into the lower end of the lucrative 100-to-200-seat aircraft market dominated by Boeing Co (BA.N) and Airbus EAD.PA.

The CSeries tests are progressing well, the company said.

Bombardier, which is also the world's biggest train manufacturer, said its first-quarter net profit fell to $148 million (95 million pounds), or 8 cents per share, from $155 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, net income rose to $156 million from $150 million a year earlier.

