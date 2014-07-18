Russia's Sistema says it mulls listing its real estate business
MOSCOW, March 20 Russia's Sistema conglomerate said it was considering taking its real estate development business public in 2018-2019.
LONDON, July 18 (IFR) - The United Kingdom, rated Aa1,AAA,AA+, has hired Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and RBS for new inflation-linked bond maturing 22 March 2058, according to a lead manager.
The UK Debt Management Office expects to conduct the sale in the week commencing July 28. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)
* Commodity price revival spurs growth in stock market floats
LAGOS, March 15 Guinness Nigeria said on Wednesday it had applied to the Nigerian Stock Exchange to get approval for a share sale to raise 39.7 billion naira ($130 million), its chief executive told Reuters.