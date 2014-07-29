LONDON, July 29 (IFR) - The UK DMO will price a £5bn 0.125% March 2058 index-linked Treasury Gilt at 2bp over the 0.375% March 2062 linker, according to a lead.

This is the tight end of guidance, which was set at 2bp-3bp over Gilts earlier on Tuesday. At the last update, demand had reached £14bn.

Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and RBS are the lead managers.

The UK is rated Aa1/AAA/AA+. (Reporting by Sarka Halas, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)