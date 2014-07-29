Russia's Sistema says it mulls listing its real estate business
MOSCOW, March 20 Russia's Sistema conglomerate said it was considering taking its real estate development business public in 2018-2019.
LONDON, July 29 (IFR) - The UK DMO will price a £5bn 0.125% March 2058 index-linked Treasury Gilt at 2bp over the 0.375% March 2062 linker, according to a lead.
This is the tight end of guidance, which was set at 2bp-3bp over Gilts earlier on Tuesday. At the last update, demand had reached £14bn.
Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and RBS are the lead managers.
The UK is rated Aa1/AAA/AA+. (Reporting by Sarka Halas, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)
MOSCOW, March 20 Russia's Sistema conglomerate said it was considering taking its real estate development business public in 2018-2019.
* Commodity price revival spurs growth in stock market floats
LAGOS, March 15 Guinness Nigeria said on Wednesday it had applied to the Nigerian Stock Exchange to get approval for a share sale to raise 39.7 billion naira ($130 million), its chief executive told Reuters.