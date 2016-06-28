LONDON, June 28 (IFR) - The UK could struggle to orchestrate
an orderly withdrawal from the European Union particularly if it
also has to deal with a split with Scotland at the same time,
Standard & Poor's chief sovereign analyst said on Tuesday.
The agency this week downgraded the UK by two notches to AA
with a negative outlook after the country voted to leave the EU
in a referendum last week.
However, no borough in Scotland voted to leave, something
which could result in a second referendum on Scottish secession.
"This would lead to a situation where Westminster would face
two challenges: trying to manage an orderly exit from the
intricate web of laws and customs in the EU and then breaking
the United Kingdom into two in an orderly way," Moritz Kraemer,
global chief rating officer of sovereign ratings, S&P, said in a
call with investors.
"These are difficult challenges at the best of times but
when the institutional strength is not of the same order that
makes these challenges all the more daunting," he said.
One of S&P's reasons for downgrading the UK was the
implications the referendum has for the country's institutional
framework.
"High governance standards have been the hallmark of the UK;
now that is likely to be less effective and less stable. The
institutional framework in the UK is no longer a credit
strength," said Kraemer.
In a note on Monday evening, the agency said the result
will weaken the predictability, stability, and effectiveness of
policymaking in the UK and affect its economy, GDP growth, and
fiscal and external balances.
MORE RATINGS MISERY
Fitch Ratings also downgraded the UK by one notch on Monday,
saying leaving the EU will have a negative impact on the UK
economy, public finances and political continuity.
The result will also weigh on the economies of other EU
member states, mainly due to lower exports to the UK, and will
increase political risk in Europe, Fitch said in a separate note
on Tuesday.
It said Ireland may feel the most direct impact, with
increased risks to growth and creating uncertainty around future
relations with Northern Ireland.
Fitch did not change the ratings or outlooks of any
countries other than the UK.
