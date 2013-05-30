Los Angeles police investigate 'That 70s Show' actor Danny Masterson in sex assaults
LOS ANGELES "That 70s Show" actor Danny Masterson is being investigated for alleged sexual assault of three women, Los Angeles police said on Friday.
MADRID U.S. rock band Bon Jovi has waived its fee for a concert in recession-hit Spain next month so that cash-strapped fans can afford tickets, the band's publicist said on Thursday.
Tickets for the June 27th tickets are priced at 18-39 euros (15 pounds - 32.8 pounds) each to cover costs, the publicist said. The concert has sold out already. Tickets for the Stuttgart leg of "Because We Can: The Tour" cost 77 euros in comparison.
The lead singer of band, 51-year-old Jon Bon Jovi, told El Mundo newspaper that Madrid was originally left off the list of tour venues because organisers feared seats would not be filled at a time of deep recession and high unemployment.
But the band decided to perform anyway in order not to let down Spanish fans.
"We didn't want to let down fans that have supported us for 30 years in a country that I love," he told the paper.
(Reporting by Sonya Dowsett, editing by Paul Casciato)
LOS ANGELES "That 70s Show" actor Danny Masterson is being investigated for alleged sexual assault of three women, Los Angeles police said on Friday.
LOS ANGELES Arnold Schwarzenegger said on Friday he will not be back for another season of NBC's reality show "The Celebrity Apprentice," blaming U.S. President Donald Trump's ongoing role as executive producer for low ratings.
Louis Tomlinson, a singer with the "boy band" One Direction, was arrested after getting into a "physical altercation" with a photographer at Los Angeles International Airport, according to police records and media reports on Saturday.