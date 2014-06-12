British online fashion retailer boohoo.com (BOOH.L) reported a 63 percent rise in full-year revenue, driven by recovering consumer confidence that spurred more people to shop online.

Pretax profit more than tripled to 10.7 million pounds at the retailer, which floated on London's Alternative Investment Market in March.

Revenue came in at 109.8 million pounds in the year ended Feb. 28 from 67.3 million pounds a year earlier.

Boohoo designs, sources, markets and sells own-brand clothing, shoes and accessories through its website to a core market of 16- to 24-year-old consumers in the UK and globally.

