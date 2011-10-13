LONDON - Britain's biggest cash and carry wholesaler Booker (BOK.L) posted a 22 percent rise in first-half profit, driven by strong sales on the back of improved choice, prices and service.

The firm, which runs over 170 branches supplying convenience stores, restaurants, pubs, schools and prisons, made a pretax profit of 45 million pounds in the 24 weeks to September 9, up from 36.9 million pounds in the same period last year.

Total sales jumped 8.5 percent to 1.8 billion pounds, while sales at branches open over a year were up 6.5 percent.

"Customer satisfaction has improved, which has driven like-for-like sales," Booker said in a statement.

"Group turnover in the second half to date is ahead of the same period last year. Working capital levels and costs are in line with plan," the firm said, adding that it continued to trade in line with management expectations.

Booker, which ended the half with net cash of 58.7 million pounds, is paying an interim dividend of 0.33 pence, up 22.2 percent.

The firm also said its internet business and fledgling Indian business were making good progress, adding that Ritter and Courivaud, the two businesses it acquired last year, were performing well.

"In a challenging business environment, Booker continues to advance," Chief Executive Charles Wilson said.

According to Thomson Reuters data the consensus full-year pretax profit forecast is 80.1 million pounds.

UK retail sales rose unexpectedly in September, giving hard-pressed stores a rare glimmer of hope at a time of weak consumer confidence and tough trading conditions, the British Retail Consortium said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin, editing by James Davey)