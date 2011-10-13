LONDON, OCT 13 - Britain's biggest cash and carry wholesaler Booker (BOK.L) posted a 22 percent rise in first-half profit and said a wider product range, reduced prices and improved customer service would help it cope in a tough economic backdrop.

The firm, with over 170 branches supplying convenience stores, restaurants, pubs, schools and prisons, cut 1,000 prices in June and has recently launched a new line of snacks, widened its drinks offering and introduced a new fruit and vegetables range.

Booker made a pretax profit of 45 million pounds in the 24 weeks to September 9, up from 36.9 million in the same period last year.

Chief executive Charles Wilson, a former Marks and Spencer (MKS.L) executive, told reporters he expected the economy to remain in the doldrums for some time.

"I think we're not expecting much improvement in the environment in the near future," he said, but added he was optimistic about Booker's prospects after the company's strong first-half results.

"We run a very tight ship; we're trying to offer the best choice, price and service for caterers and retailers in the UK and as we continue to do that we earn more of their business."

Britain's economy has largely stagnated for the past 12 months and the Bank of England's chief economist Spencer Dale said on Wednesday the country's economy was likely to get steadily weaker through the rest of this year.

Booker's strategy of pushing more sales through its existing outlets, rather than expanding, is proving very profitable for the company, Dave McCarthy, an analyst at Evolution Securities, told Reuters.

"They won't have trouble with the tough environment because they're better positioned than their competition; they've got a better strategic position, they've got a strong balance sheet and they've got truly world-class management," he said.

Wilson said he had some concerns about the risk of a further deterioration in European sovereign finances although Booker's lack of borrowings meant the company was not directly exposed.

"We do worry a bit about it in terms of how the exchange rate moves and you do worry about what it would do to the overall UK and western world economies," he said.

But Booker is getting a boost from small and medium enterprises which are trying to reduce their dependence on borrowing lines, he added.

Shares in Booker were up 5.17 percent at 0925 GMT.

Total sales climbed 8.5 percent to 1.8 billion pounds, while sales at branches open over a year were up 6.5 percent.

"Group turnover in the second half to date is ahead of the same period last year. Working capital levels and costs are in line with plan," the firm said in a statement, adding it continued to trade in line with management expectations.

Booker, which ended the half with net cash of 58.7 million pounds, is paying an interim dividend of 0.33 pence, up 22.2 percent.

"We take such a significant increase in dividend to be a strong indicator of management's confidence in the group's future prospects," Shore Capital analyst Darren Shirley said.

Booker also said its internet business and fledgling Indian business were making good progress, adding that Ritter and Courivaud, the two businesses it acquired last year, were performing well.

According to Thomson Reuters data, analysts' consensus full-year pretax profit forecast is 80.1 million pounds.

(Editing by Mark Potter)