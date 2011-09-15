LONDON The country's biggest cash and carry wholesaler Booker (BOK.L) reported a sharp rise in second quarter sales, boosted by strong demand for fresh fruit and vegetables.

The firm, which has over 170 branches supplying retailers and catering firms, said on Thursday its total sales rose by 7.6 percent in the 12 weeks to September 9.

Sales at shops open more than a year were up 5.6 percent during the period with non-tobacco sales rising 4.5 percent and tobacco sales up 7.6 percent. Sales of fruit and vegetables were up 34 percent.

Booker Chief Executive Charles Wilson said the company had improved prices and services in response to the challenging retail environment.

"Customers have rewarded us with an increased share of their spend and the number of customers has increased. Our plans to drive and broaden Booker are on track," he said.

Shares in Booker were up 2.6 percent to 70.9 pence in early trading, valuing the business at 1.08 billion pounds.

