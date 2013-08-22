NEW YORK "The Mistress," a political thriller by James Patterson and David Ellis, stayed atop the U.S. best-sellers list on Thursday after having shot to the No. 1 spot last week.

The list is compiled using data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "The Mistress," by James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown, $28.00 (17.96 pounds))

2. "The Cuckoo's Calling" by Robert Galbraith (Mulholland, $26.00) 2

3. "Rose Harbor in Bloom" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine, $26.00) -

4. "Inferno" by Dan Brown (Doubleday,

$29.95) 3

5. "And the Mountains Echoed" by Khaled Hosseini (Riverhead, $28.95) 5

6. "First Sight" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.00) 6

7. "Hotshot" by Julie Garwood (Dutton, $26.95) 4

8. "The English Girl" by Daniel Silva (Harper, $27.99) 8

9. "The Last Witness" by W.E.B. Griffin (Putnam, $27.95) 7

10. "The Ocean at the End of the Lane" by Neil Gaiman (William Morrow, $25.99) 9

Hardcover Non-Fiction

1. "The Liberty Amendments" by Mark R.

Levin (S&S/Threshold, $26.99) -

2. "Zealot" by Reza Aslan (Random House, $27.00) 1

3. "Happy, Happy, Happy" by Phil Robertson (Howard Books, $24.99) 2

4. "Lean In" by Sheryl Sandberg (Knopf, $24.95) 3

5. "The Duck Commander Family" by Willie & Korie Robertson (Howard Books, $23.99) 5

6. "This Town" by Mark Leibovich (Blue Rider Press, $27.95) 4

7. "Lawrence in Arabia" by Scott Anderson (Doubleday, $28.95) 8

8. "Life Code" by Dr. Phil McGraw (Penguin,

$26.00) 7

9. "Let's Explore Diabetes With Owls" by David Sedaris (Little, Brown, $27.00) 9

10. "Jerusalem: A Cookbook" by Yotam Ottolenghi (Ten Speed, $35.00) 6

Week that ended August 18, 2013

