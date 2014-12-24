John Grisham's "Gray Mountain" topped all fiction titles heading into the Christmas holiday, claiming the No. 1 spot on the U.S. best-seller list for the second consecutive week on Wednesday.

Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "Gray Mountain" by John Grisham

(Doubleday, $28.95/19 pounds) 1

2. "Hope to Die" by James Patterson

(Little, Brown, $29.00) 2

3. "Revival" by Stephen King

(Scribner, $30.00) 3

4. "The Escape" by David Baldacci

(Grand Central, $28.00) 4

5. "Tom Clancy: Full Force and Effect"

by Mark Greaney (Putnam, $29.95) 5

6. "The World of Ice & Fire" by

George R.R. Martin (Bantam, $50.00) 7

7. "All the Light We Cannot See"

by Anthony Doerr (Scribner, $27.00) 6

8. "Leaving Time" by Jodi Picoult

(Ballantine, $28.00) 8

9. "Flesh and Blood" by Patricia Cornwell

(Morrow, $28.99) 10

10. "The Burning Room" by Michael Connelly

(Little, Brown, $28.00) 9

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. "Killing Patton," by Bill O'Reilly

and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $30.00) 1

2. "41: A Portrait of My Father" by

George W. Bush (Crown, $28.00) 2

3. "Guinness World Records 2015"

(Guinness World Records, $28.95) 4

4. "Make It Ahead" by Ina Garten

(Clarkson Potter, $35.00) 3

5. "Yes Please" by Amy Poehler

(HarperCollins/Dey Street, $28.99) 5

6. "What If?" by Randall Munroe

(HMH, $26.00) 6

7. "Money: Master the Game" by

Tony Robbins (Simon & Schuster, $28.00) 7

8. "Ripley's Believe It or Not!"

by Ripley's Believe It or Not! (Ripley, $28.95) 11

9. "Dreamers and Deceivers" by Glenn Beck

(S&S/Threshold, $27.00) 9

10. "Thug Kitchen" by Thug Kitchen

(Rodale, $24.99) 10

Week ended Dec. 21, 2014, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2014 The Nielsen Company.

(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Dan Grebler)