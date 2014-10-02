British author Ken Follett and his wife Barbara arrive for the screening of the German television production Die Saeulen der Erde, based on the novel The Pillars of the Earth by Follett, in Berlin October 26, 2010. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

NEW YORK "Edge of Eternity," the conclusion of author Ken Follett's 20th-century trilogy, held on to the top spot on the U.S. bestsellers list on Thursday for the second consecutive week.

Data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "Edge of Eternity" by Ken Follett

(Dutton, $36.00) 1

2. "Personal," by Lee Child

(Delacorte, $28.00) 2

3. "Somewhere Safe with Somebody Good," by

Jan Karon (Putnam, $27.95) 3

4. "Festive in Death," by J.D. Robb

(Putnam, $27.95) 4

5. "Bones Never Lie," by Kathy Reichs

(Bantam, $27.00) -

6. "The Eye of Heaven," by Clive Cussler

and Russell Blake (Putnam, $28.95) 5

7. "Mean Streak," by Sandra Brown

(Grand Central, $26.00) 7

8. "All the Light We Cannot See" by

Anthony Doerr (Scribner $27.00) 14

9. "The Bone Clocks" by David Mitchell

(Random House, $30.00) 8

10. "The Paying Guests" by Sarah Waters

(Riverhead, $28.95) 19

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. "Killing Patton" by Bill O’Reilly

and Martin Dugard (Henry Holt, $30.00) -

2. "Act Like a Success, Think Like a

Success," by Steve Harvey (Amistad, $25.99) 1

3. "Jesus on Trial," by David Limbaugh

(Regnery, $27.99) 3

4. "13 Hours," by Mitchell Zuckoff

(Hachette/Twelve, $28.00) 2

5. "The All-Day Energy Diet" by Yuri Elkaim

(Hay House, $25.95) -

6. "Guinness World Records 2015,"

(Guinness World Records, $28.95) 7

7. "What If?" by Randall Munroe

(HMH, $24.00) 5

8. "Zero to One" by Peter Thiel

(Crown Business, $27.00) 4

9. "What I Know for Sure," by Oprah Winfrey

(Flatiron, $24.99) 8

10. "Unphiltered," by Phil Robertson

(S&S/Howard, $25.99) 6

Week ended Sept. 28, 2014, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2014 The Nielsen Company.

(Editing by Patricia Reaney)