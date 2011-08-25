NEW YORK "The Omen Machine" jumped to the top spot of the Publishers Weekly best-sellers list on Thursday.

The list is compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "The Omen Machine" by Terry Goodkind (Tor, $29.99) -

2. "A Dance with Dragons' by George R.R. Martin (Bantam, $35) 1

3. "Full Black" by Brad Thor (Atria, $26.99) 2

4. "Cold Vengeance" by Douglas Preston & Lincoln Child (Grand Central, $26.99) 4

5. "The Help" by Kathryn Stockett (Putnam/Amy Einhorn, $24.95) 10

6. "Ghost Story" by Jim Butcher (Roc, $27.95) 5

7. "The Ideal Man" by Julie Garwood (Dutton, $26.95) 3

8. "Victory and Honor" by W.E.B. Griffin & William E. Butterworth IV (Putnam, $26.95) 6

9. "Portrait of a Spy" by Daniel Silva (Harper, $26.99) 8

10. "The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet's Nest" by Stieg Larsson (Knopf, $27.95) 16

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. "A Stolen Life" by Jaycee Dugard (Simon & Schuster, $24.99) 1

2. "The 17 Day Diet" by Dr. Mike Moreno (Free Press, $25) 3

3. "Unbroken" by Laura Hillenbrand (Random House, $27) 2

4. "Prime Time" by Jane Fonda (Random House, $27) 5

5. "In the Garden of Beasts" by Erik Larson (Crown, $26) 7

6. "Go the F**k to Sleep" by Adam Mansbach illus. by Ricardo Cortes (Akashic $14.95) 4

7. "After America" by Mark Steyn (Regnery, $29.95) 8

8. "1493" by Charles C. Mann (Knopf, $30.50) 6

9. "The Dukan Diet" by Dr. Pierre Dukan (Crown, $26) 9

10. "The Greater Journey" by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster, $37.50) 10

(Editing by Patricia Reaney)