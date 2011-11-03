NEW YORK "The Litigators" by John Grisham leapt to the top of the Publishers Weekly best-sellers list on Thursday.

The list is compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide.

Hardcover Fiction Last Week

1. "The Litigators" by John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95 (18.03 pounds)) -

2. "1Q84" by Haruki Murakami (Knopf, $30.50) -

3. "The Snow Angel" by Glenn Beck (Threshold, $21) -

4. "The Best of Me" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $25.99) 1

5. "The Christmas Wedding" by James Patterson with Richard DiLallo (Little, Brown, $25.99) 2

6. "The Night Eternal" by Guillermo Del Toro & Chuck Hogan (Morrow, $26.99) -

7. "The Marriage Plot" by Jeffrey Eugenides (Farrar, Straus & Giroux, $28) 5

8. "Damned" by Chuch Palahniuk (Doubeday, $24.95) 6

9. "The Affair" by Lee Child (Delacorte, $28) 4

10. "The Sense of an Ending" by Julian Barnes (Knopf, $23.95) 8

Hardcover nonfiction

1. "Steve Jobs" by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster, $35) -

2. "Nearing Home: Life, Faith and Finishing Well" by Billy Graham. Thomas Nelson, $19.99 5

3. "Killing Lincoln" by Bill O'Reilly & Martin Dugard (Holt, $28) 1

4. "Thinking, Fast and Slow" by Daniel Kahneman (Farrar, Straus & Giroux, $30) -

5. "Every Day a Friday" by Joel Osteen (FaithWords, $24.99) 13

6. "Boomerang" by Michael Lewis (Norton, $25.95) 2

7. "Three and Out" by John U. Bacon (Farrar, Straus & Giroux, $28) -

8. "Unbroken" by Laura Hillenbrand (Random House, $27) 6

9. "The End of Normal" by Stephanie Madoff Mack (Blue Rider Press, $26.95) -

10. "Paula Deen's Southern Cooking Bible" by Paula Deen with Melissa Clark (Simon & SChuster, $29.99) 4

(Editing by Patricia Reaney; Reuters Messaging: patricia.reaney.reuters.com@reuters.net;+1 646 223-6286; patricia.reaney@reuters.com' For the latest Reuters Lifestyle news see: www.reuters.com/news/lifestyle))