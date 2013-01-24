JAIPUR, India Two authors who had books banned in their home countries featured prominently in the list of 10 nominees for the 2013 Man Booker International Prize, the judging panel said on Thursday.

Chinese author Yan Lianke and Russia's Vladimir Sorokin stood out from a list of nominees from nine different countries in the running for the 60,000 pound prize for global writers whose fiction is written in or translated into English.

"These are writers who we have found ourselves enduringly grateful to, who we will re-read," said Christopher Ricks, chairman of the five-man judging panel, at the Jaipur Literature Festival in India where the list was released.

"They write in ways that are astonishingly different."

Around 150 authors were considered for the prize, which will be awarded on May 22 in London, Ricks added.

Marie NDiaye, from France, is the youngest ever nominee for the prize, at 45, and joins Peter Stamm, Switzerland's first nominee, on the list.

The United States has two nominees, Lydia Davis and Marilynne Robinson, the only writer this year to have been shortlisted for the prize in the past.

Canadian Josip Novakovich, Israeli Aharon Appelfeld, Indian U.R. Ananthamurthy and Intizar Husain from Pakistan complete the list of nominees.

The Man Booker International Prize is awarded every two years to a living author who has published fiction either originally in English or whose work is generally available in translation in the English language.

The judging panel for the Man Booker International Prize 2013 consists of the scholar and literary critic, Christopher Ricks; author and essayist, Elif Batuman; writer and broadcaster, Aminatta Forna; novelist, Yiyun Li and author and academic, Tim Parks.

Philip Roth won the prize in 2011, Alice Munro in 2009, Chinua Achebe in 2007 and Ismail Kadaré won the inaugural prize in 2005. In addition, there is a separate award for translation and, if applicable, the winner may choose a translator of his or her work into English to receive a prize of 15,000 pounds.

The Man Booker International Prize is significantly different from the annual Man Booker Prize in that it highlights one writer's continued creativity, development and overall contribution to fiction on the world stage.

The 2012 Man Booker prize was won by British author Hilary Mantel for "Bring Up the Bodies", the second novel in her ongoing trilogy set in the court of Henry VIII. She also won in 2009 for the first novel of the series "Wolf Hall".

