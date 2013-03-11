Los Angeles police investigate 'That 70s Show' actor Danny Masterson in sex assaults
LOS ANGELES "That 70s Show" actor Danny Masterson is being investigated for alleged sexual assault of three women, Los Angeles police said on Friday.
NEW YORK The British author of the "Fifty Shades of Grey" erotic trilogy will be following up her success with a journal that will be available in bookstores in time for Mother's Day in May, its U.S. publisher said on Monday.
Vintage Books said "Fifty Shades of Grey: Inner Goddess (A Journal)" by E.L. James will be a bonded-leather soft cover journal in which readers and aspiring writers can record their innermost thoughts.
It will include a forward by James, excerpts from the erotic novels, which have sold more than 70 million copies worldwide, along with writing tips and a playlist of music she found inspiring.
"As E.L. James travelled and met with her readers, there was a great curiosity about how she got started writing," Vintage/Anchor's Anne Messitte, the acquiring publisher of the series, said in a statement.
"Her personal story as a writer is inspirational to many women, and journaling has been an important part of her creative process from the start," Messitte said.
There are plans for a "Fifty Shades" movie and the author also has approved a "Fifty Shades of Grey: The Classical Album," featuring Bach and Chopin.
(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Patricia Reaney and Bill Trott)
LOS ANGELES Arnold Schwarzenegger said on Friday he will not be back for another season of NBC's reality show "The Celebrity Apprentice," blaming U.S. President Donald Trump's ongoing role as executive producer for low ratings.
Louis Tomlinson, a singer with the "boy band" One Direction, was arrested after getting into a "physical altercation" with a photographer at Los Angeles International Airport, according to police records and media reports on Saturday.