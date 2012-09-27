Following are some facts about the Harry Potter novels as J.K. Rowling publishes a gritty new novel for adults entitled "The Casual Vacancy", which hits stores on Thursday:

* J.K. Rowling completed the manuscript of her first Harry Potter story, called "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone," in 1995, having written some of it in local cafes in Edinburgh, Scotland, where she was an unemployed single mother living on state benefits.

* After being rejected by a series of publishers, Barry Cunningham, then of Bloomsbury publishers, signed up Rowling and the author and company never looked back. Rowling is known as the world's first "billionaire author".

* She has sold more than 450 million copies of her Harry Potter series about the young wizard, his adventures at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and his battles with the evil Voldemort. The series also spawned a record-breaking movie franchise starring Daniel Radcliffe in the title role.

* The seven books are called: "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" (published in 1997 and also as "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" in the United States in 1998), "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" (1998), "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban" (1999), "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" (2000), "Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix" (2003), "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince" (2005), "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows" (2007).

* Rowling told U.S. television talk show host Oprah Winfrey in October 2010 that she cried uncontrollably when she finished the last of her best-selling Potter books.

