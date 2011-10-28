Actor Steve Martin speaks during the ''James Taylor at Carnegie Hall'' gala which celebrates 120 years of music at Carnegie Hall in New York April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

LOS ANGELES Veteran actor and comedian Steve Martin is writing a book based on his Twitter posts, with all profits going to charity, the book's publishers said on Friday.

Martin announced the book via Twitter in a tweet that said "Due to absolutely no demand, soon I'm publishing a book of my tweets. Many of your replies included! All my profits to charity."

The book will be called "The Ten, Make That Nine Habits, of Very Organized People. Make That Ten," and will be a collection of Martin's tweets as well as responses from followers, publishers Grand Central Publishing said in a statement.

The book is due for release in summer 2012, and all profits will go to charity.

The 66-year-old "Pink Panther" actor has embraced the social networking site, building a fan base of more than 1.7 million followers.

Martin's tweets made news in December 2010 when the actor claimed to be tweeting updates from legal proceedings at jury duty, which are usually subjected to confidentiality. He later confirmed that the tweets were false and posted as a parody.

The actor's last book, a novel called "The Object of Beauty" was published in 2010 and made the New York Times bestseller list.

Martin is currently appearing alongside Owen Wilson and Jack Black in the comedy, "The Big Year," which was released in U.S. theatres earlier this month.

