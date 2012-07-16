LONDON British firm Borders & Southern Petroleum (BSTH.L) said its latest well drilled in the Falkland Islands as part of a controversial exploration programme did not find oil or gas, pushing down its shares by 70 percent.

Another company has found oil in the remote Falklands, home to 3,000 inhabitants, and other exploration projects are underway, inflaming tensions between Britain and Argentina, which claims sovereignty over the islands. <ID: nL6E8IC13H>

Shares in Borders & Southern were down 70 percent to 20 pence at 1203 GMT, trading at their lowest level in three years, after it said on Monday that the Stebbing well, drilled around 150 km off the south of the islands, found evidence of gas but not in quantities that were likely to be commercial.

The failure will not affect the Falklands' prospects of becoming an oil producer, given that a project to develop a field off the north of the islands is underway.

Borders & Southern, which is leading efforts to find oil off the south coast, chalked up an initial success April, when it found gas condensate, a liquid which often trades at a premium to crude oil, at its first well.

Analysts said investors should not give up on the southern area but that Monday's failure illustrated the high risk of drilling wells in an unexplored area.

"This is clearly a disappointing result, but one that we believe does not completely write-off the southern Falkland basin," Numis analyst Sanjeev Bahl said.

"The fact is that they have found hydrocarbons in both wells. In the worst case, it's going to be a very gassy basin, but if we're looking at multi-trillion cubic feet discoveries in terms of volumes, it's still very commercial."

Borders has said it expects the results of tests in August on the discovery it made at its Darwin well.

Mirabaud Securities analyst Richard Savage said the sell-off in shares of Borders shares looked "overdone", given that he believed the results of the tests on the Darwin discovery are likely to show the commercial viability of the find.

The rig used by Borders will now drill two wells for Falkand Oil & Gas FOGL.L, which is also looking for oil off the south coast with its new partner Edison, owned by French group EDF (EDF.PA).

Falkland Oil & Gas shares were down 9 percent to 78.75 pence at 1043 GMT on worries about the oil and gas potential of the southern area.

A $1 billion deal between Rockhopper (RKH.L) and Premier Oil (PMO.L) announced on Thursday helped secure funding for development of oil found north of the islands in 2010.

Companies involved in looking for oil in the Falklands have ignored legal threats by Argentina, which 30 years ago fought a war against Britain over the Falklands and has tried to disrupt exploration there.

