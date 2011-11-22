LONDON Britain's public sector borrowing was slightly lower than expected in October, as growth in tax revenue outpaced spending, official data showed on Tuesday.

The figures, which come a week before Chancellor George Osborne presents his autumn budget statement to parliament, suggest the government remains on track to meet its deficit reduction goal this fiscal year.

The Office for National Statistics said that public sector net borrowing excluding financial sector interventions -- the government's preferred measure -- fell to 6.498 billion pounds last month from 7.717 billion pounds in October 2010, slightly below economists' forecasts for 6.8 billion pounds. September's figure was revised down to 12.964 billion pounds.

However, public sector net debt as a percentage of GDP came in at 62.3 percent -- a record for the month of October.

PSNB-ex for the fiscal year to date totalled 68.314 billion pounds, compared to 78.722 billion pounds at the same point in the 2010/11 tax year.

The government is targeting a deficit this year of 122 billion pounds, down from 137.067 billion pounds in the year to April 2011.

So far the government appears to have been broadly on track to meet that goal, although there may be some slippage in the remainder of the year due to weaker growth.

Prime Minister David Cameron acknowledged on Monday that wrestling down Britain's budget deficit -- which totalled more than 10 percent of GDP when he came to power in May 2010 -- was proving tougher than expected.

"Getting debt under control is proving harder than anyone envisaged. High levels of public and private debt are proving to be a drag on growth, which in turn makes it more difficult to deal with those debts," he told a business conference.

Government coffers usually enjoy a boost from corporation tax receipts in October, and the data showed that tax revenues rose 4.1 percent on the year in October, outpacing a 1.1 percent rise in government spending.