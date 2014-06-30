A handbag with the logo of German sports goods firm Puma is pictured in a shop after the company's annual news conference in Herzogenaurach February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

FRANKFURT German sportswear company Puma (PUMG.DE) is in talks to take a stake in German first-division football club Borussia Dortmund (BVB.DE), Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Monday, citing company sources.

An agreement is not immediately expected but is likely over the course of the summer, the newspaper cited the sources as saying.

Borussia Dortmund, the only listed German football club, said on Friday it was taking a 26.7 million euro (21.37 million pounds)capital injection from its shirt sponsor, chemicals maker Evonik (EVKn.DE), who will get a 9.06 percent stake in the club in return.

Dortmund at the time signalled there may be more projects to be funded by new investors.

Puma declined comment on the newspaper's report. Borussia Dortmund was not immediately available for comment.

