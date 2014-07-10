The logo of Bosch is pictured on its headquarters in Stuttgart April 18, 2013. Germany's Bosch, one of the world's biggest auto parts suppliers, said sales were subdued in the first quarter, reflecting a stagnant European economy. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

BERLIN German car parts supplier Robert Bosch [ROBG.UL] expects full-year sales to be at the top end of its target range, its chief executive told a newspaper.

"Earlier this year we expected growth of between 3 and 5 percent. We now expect to finish at the top end of the range," Volkmar Denner was quoted as saying by German daily Handelsblatt in an article to be published on Friday.

That would mean Bosch, an unlisted company, would report revenue of more than 48 billion euros (38.12 billion pounds) this year, compared with 46 billion euros last year.

Denner also told the paper the company was investing about 500 million euros a year in new projects to complement its existing operations. After a failed foray into solar technology, Bosch wants to tap into a growing market for internet-enabled devices and systems to allow autonomous driving.

