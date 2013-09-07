A photographer takes a picture of the Siemens logo at Germany's Siemens AG headquarter during board member meeting in Munich July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/Files

FRANKFURT BSH Bosch und Siemens Hausgeraete, a joint venture of Siemens (SIEGn.DE) and Robert Bosch ROBG.UL, on Saturday denied a magazine article saying the recall of 5 million dishwashers would cost it up to 700 million euros ($921 million).

"This figure lacks any foundation and is plucked out of the air," a spokesman for BSH said, responding to an article in German magazine Focus that had reported the number, saying it had been mentioned by a company manager at an internal meeting.

The spokesman declined to say how much the recall would cost the group.

On Thursday, BSH said it would recall 5 million dishwashers worldwide, having discovered that a faulty electrical part poses a fire hazard.

There have for several years been problems with the dishwashers, branded Bosch, Siemens, Neff, Constructa and Junker+Ruh, but they had previously been assumed to be caused by problems related to local power grids, BSH said.

